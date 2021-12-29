West Bengal CM Asks Officials To Review COVID Situation; Says Schools, Colleges Will Be Shut If Need Be

  • Home
West Bengal School News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 4:36 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee has asked officials to review Covid situation in the state
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials concerned to review the overall COVID-19 situation in the state, amid the threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large.

She asked the officials to identify containment zones in the city, where cases have been on the rise. Ms Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation so demands. Offices could be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, she stated.

"COVID-19 cases are on the rise... there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Ms Banerjee told officials at the meeting.

The Chief Minister, who is visiting the island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela, also said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

