West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: Murshidabad Girl Scores 499 Out Of 500

A Muslim girl from Murshidabad has scored 499 out of 500 marks to become the lone topper in the Class 12 results, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Mahua Das said while announcing this year’s results. This is for the first time a single student, a Muslim girl, has scored the highest marks Ms Das said. Students can check their scores from the board websites 4 pm onwards.

The overall pass percentage this year stood at 97.69 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is 97.70 and that of girls is almost the same, the council president said.

This year, 8,19,202 students had enrolled for Class 12 or Madhyamik exams in the state. Sixty per cent or 3,19,327 students have got first division, which is less than last year.

The overall pass percentage in Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, 99.8 per cent for Commerce and for Arts, the pass percentage is 97.39 per cent.

The board president said 9,019 students have scores between 90-100 marks, which is less compared to last year’s 30,220 students. The number of students with A+ grade is 49,370.

1,65,186 students have received B+ grade.

Eighty-six students are in the top 10, Ms Das added.

The council president announced the name of the lone topper and said no merit list will be released this year as the exams were cancelled and results have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment.