West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Know About Home Venue, Exam Timings

West Bengal Class 12 exams will be held at respective schools instead of board-allocated exam centres

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has announced that the Class 12 board exams will be held at home venues at the scheduled dates. The Class 12 board exams slated to be held between June 15 and June 30 will be conducted at the respective schools of the students during the second half of the day instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm.

While announcing the change due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, the council in a statement said: “Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted as per schedule published earlier. For Class 12 board exams, the HS examinees will appear for the examination at their own institution (Home Venue). "

“The examination timings will be 12 noon to 3:15 pm in the place of 10 am to 1:15 pm,” it added.

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams: “Home Venue”, Exam Timings

Due to the increase in active COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal board has decided to conduct the Class 12 exams at the students’ respective schools instead of some board-allocated exam centres. Generally, students had to appear from other schools to take the Class 12 board exams.

The board although has said that it will keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, and all its decisions would be hinging on the evolving circumstances, the Class 12 WB board exams will be conducted as per schedule from June 15. However, the exams will be held between 12 noon and 3:15 pm as against 10 and 1:15 pm.