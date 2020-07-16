West Bengal Class 11 Admission Process To Begin Soon

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE said the schools affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE to issue a notice regarding admission process to Class 11 for pass out candidates of Madhyamik by July 20 for their own students as well as for the students who wanted to be admitted from other institutions.

The WBBSE released the Madhyamik or Class 10 exam results on July 15.

A statement from the Board said the selection of candidates should be according to the merit.

“Admission of their own students should start on and from 1st August 2020 and be completed by the 10th August, 2020,” the statement added.

The Board said admission of the students coming from other institutions should start on and from August 11 and be completed by August 31.

“Students shall be discouraged to attend admission process and their guardians with proper identity documents may be encouraged to complete the process on their behalf, maintaining Covid-19 protocol strictly, like compulsory wearing of mask properly and maintenance of social distance etc,” the statement said.

“The Seat of any stream in Class XI should not be fewer than previous year. In case of any further clarifications, schools authorities may get in touch with concerned District Inspector of Schools (SE),” it said.

The Board has also asked the school authorities to maintain COVID-19 norms or protocol and the guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President WBBSE, also requested District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police to extend all possible support to the District Inspectors of Schools (SE) and the school authorities, for smooth completion of the entire process.