West Bengal to conduct board exams in July, August

West Bengal government on Thursday announced that the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students in the state will be conducted in July and August for their respective schools. According to the tentative schedule of WB Board exam released by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Class 12 board exams will be held in the last week of July and Class 10 board exams will be conducted in the second week of August.



A shorter examination of 90 minutes each of only major subjects will be conducted in the same schools where students are enrolled instead of external examination centres. For other subjects, the schools will evaluate students based on the internal assessments.

As many as 8.5 lakh Class 12 students, and 12 lakh Class 10 students will appear in the WB Board examination this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, student body in West Bengal had urged the Education Minister of the state to ensure that students of Classes 10 and 12 do not lag behind examinees of other boards in the wake of the decision to postpone the secondary and higher secondary exams of the state due to COVID-19 situation.

Several state boards including Chhattisgarh have already announced their board exam dates. The final decision on UP Board Class 10, 12 exams, Maharashtra board exams is expected this week.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inclined to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 between July 15 and August 26, 2021. However, during the meet of the Union Minister with the states on Sunday, May 23, the board also suggested that students who miss the exams in the first phase due to reasons associated with COVID-19 will be allowed to take the exams again.