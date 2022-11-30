  • Home
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 4:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Visits School In North 24 Parganas, Distributes Toys, Chocolates Among Children
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Hasnabad:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children. Chief Minister also distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students. She later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad. People were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the Chief Minister.

Mihir Adhikari, a local resident, said river bank erosion was another problem affecting the people of Hasnabad. "We are hopeful that the Chief Minister will listen to our problems and address them," he added. Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal sometime next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

