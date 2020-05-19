West Bengal Board’s Remaining Class 12 Exams In June And July

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the remaining Class 12 exams in June and July months. According to State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, the West Bengal Class 12 examinations for remaining 12 subjects will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6. Mr Chatterjee also said the time table will be released soon. While the higher secondary (Class 12) examinations for most of the subjects were held from March 13 to 21, examinations for some papers scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed, news agency PTI reported.

Each exam centre to have only 80-100 students and the state has selected 2,500 exams centres for conducting the exams which were earlier postponed in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The minister has also said the number of the students who will be appearing for the exams each day will be more than 2 lakh.

Students will be provided private public transport to reach the exam centres, the minister added.

The minister said all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams.

Examinations for the papers that were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management, and Family Resource Management.

A senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said they were yet to receive any official communication from the government regarding the exams.

"Once we get the notice, we can tell you," the official told PTI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 16 had announced that the West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary (HS or Class 12) examination will be conducted in June.

The chief minister had also said then the Class 11 and college students will be promoted to the next class and semesters respectively.

The Class 10 or Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or WBBSE has already been concluded and the paper evaluation is in process right now.

(Wtih PTI Inputs)