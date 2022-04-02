West Bengal Board (WBCHSE) Class 12 Exam 2022 Starts Today; Important Guidelines To Follow

  • Home
West Bengal Class 12 Exam: The West Bengal Higher Secondary examination for Class 12 will begin with First Language paper (Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi) followed by the Second Language paper on April 4.

Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 2, 2022 8:29 am IST

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exams will start today, April 2, 2022. The examination will be concluded on April 27. This year, the candidates of West Bengal board Class 12 examination will write exams at their own schools instead of other institutions affiliated with the WBCHSE assigned to them as exam centres.

The West Bengal Higher Secondary examination for Class 12 will begin with First Language paper (Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi) followed by the Second Language paper on April 4.

The examination will be held in only one paper each day from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The WBCHSE 2022 exams will last three hours and 15 minutes of time will be given to every student for both reading the question paper and writing. Two hours of time for the students will be allotted for exams such as Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music and Vocational subjects.

West Bengal HS, or Class 12, 2022 Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Every candidate must follow the exam day guidelines which are mentioned in Class 12 Board exam admit card. To know further details about it, students can go to WBCHSE official website- wbchse.nic.in. Take a look at the guidelines for Uccha Madhyamik examination 2022.

  • Every candidate must carry the admit card in the examination hall and without the same no student will be entertained

  • Use of any electronic gadgets is prohibited in the examination hall

  • Use of any unfair means in the exam hall will not be allowed

  • Candidates will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper

west bengal class 12 WBCHSE Class 12 exam

