Image credit: Shutterstock WB HS, 11th exam 2021: Class 11 exam cancelled, HS exam timings changed (representational)

WB Class 11, HS Exam 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has canceled Class 11 final exams in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. However, Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 final exams will be held as per schedule but the timing has been changed to 12-3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm, the board said.

Topics of the reduced syllabus of Class 11, which are related to HS exam, should be completed in the first quarter of Class 12, an official statement said.

For HS final exams, students will appear from their home venues, the board said, adding that the COVID-19 situation will be reviewed again and any further decision or change will be communicated to the students.

Secondary or Class 10 final examination in West Bengal is slated to be held between June 1 and June 10, while the HS exam is scheduled to begin from June 15.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said an appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state.

"Secondary and higher secondary examinations of the West Bengal board of education are set to be held in June with COVID-19 protocol in place. But nothing can be more urgent and important than the health of our children and those involved in the examination process. The government will certainly take a decision in the interest of students at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 situation," the minister had said.

Earlier, the state government had announced early summer vacations for school students.