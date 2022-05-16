West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022 By Next Week

Image credit: shutterstock.com WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exam result 2022 will be announced by May 31

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to announce the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 next week, by Saturday, May 28. According to WBBSE official, the board has received the evaluated papers from schools, and the post evaluation process is ongoing. "Can't confirm the result date, but the board is trying to announce the Madhyamik exam result 2022 by May 31, the students can expect their result next week," the board official told Careers360. Once released, the students can check the Madhyamik exam result 2022 on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 On May 19; Know Passing Marks

Over 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students took the Madhyamik exam this year, which was held after two years. The Madhyamik exam was cancelled in 2021 and 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the West Bengal Board, there is an increase in the number of students appeared for the Madhyamik exam 2022, over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and around 5 lakh (4,96,890) male students enrolled for the Madhyamik exam this year, as compared to 5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male candidates last year. The Madhyamik exam was held from March 7 to 16, 2022.

The students can access Madhyamik exam result 2022 from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download WB 10th result, students need to login to the website with their credentials. The results are also available on a mobile app and via SMS.

The students can collect marksheets from schools, which will be collected by the respective school heads from the board's camp offices. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was 100 per cent. For details on the Madhyamik exam, please visit the website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.