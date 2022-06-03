Image credit: shutterstock.com WBBSE Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 result is available at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday, June 3 announced the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022. This year, a total of 86.60 per cent students cleared the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam successfully, the toppers are Arnab Ghorai and Rounak Mondal with 693 marks. The boys have outperformed girls in the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022; the pass percentage of the boys was 88.59 per cent, while 85 per cent of the female students passed the Madhyamik exam successfully. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam 2022 can check the result on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can also check their Class 10 result 2022 via the mobile app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022' and also through SMS, by sending their roll number to 5676750.

The students can check their Class 10 result on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth. Madhyamik, Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen, once released. Download the Madhyamik score card, and take a print out for further references.

The Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 was held between March 7 and 16. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall and in individual paper to get pass in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was at 100 per cent.