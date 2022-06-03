West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 date and time is June 3, 9 am

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Board Class 10 Madhyamik results today, June 3 at 9 am. The WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik exams were held between March 7 and March 16. The WB Board 10th result 2022 will be available on official websites including wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and exametc.com will also host the WBBSE 10th results. The board will announce the Madhyamik Class 10th result for more than 11 lakh students today. The hard copies of West Bengal 10th result mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the heads of the institutions from 10 am today at selected camp offices. WB Madhyamik Result 2022

Last year, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WB board exams could not be held and results were announced as per alternative evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation scheme, fifty per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments. The overall pass percentage in WB board Class 10 result stood at 100 per cent last year.

WB Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: How To Check

STEP 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE -- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for WB Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the WBBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 WBBSE Madhyamik results

How To Check WBBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com, exametc.com

STEP 2: Select the state -- West Bengal

STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the WB board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the Class 10 results from private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

West Bengal Madhyamik Results Via SMS, Mobile App

The board will also make the results available through SMS. To download WB 10th results through SMS, students will be required to send SMS as: WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750.

Also students can download the mobile app “Madhyamik Results 2022” from Google playstore or website: results.shiksha free of cost and install it to get the WB 10th Madhyamik results on mobile app.