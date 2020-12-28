West Bengal Board releases datesheets for classes 10, 12 examinations

West Bengal School Education Department has released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 final examinations 2021 on its official website www.wbsed.gov.in. Class 10 will have their final examination from June 1 to June 10, 2021. Class 12 will have their final examination from June 15 to June 30, 2021. One paper will be held each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm for Class 10 and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for Class 12.

The schedule for elective exams, physical education and social work session will be declared later. The syllabi for the all exams is also released on the official website. In addition to this the West Bengal Education Department has also uploaded practice papers and mock tests for students.

Direct link to Class 12 datesheet

Direct link to Class 10 datesheet





Steps to download Classes 10 and 12 datesheets

Visit the official website of West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education or West Bengal Board Of Higher Secondary Education

Click on revised routine option

The datesheet will appear in online mode. Students can download and print the datesheets for future use.

Students will have to fill their examination forms in offline mode at select examination centres.They need to attach their identity proof, passport size photograph and self attest the proof along with the application form. Class 12 students will also have to attach a copy of Class 10 marksheet.

The West Bengal Education Minister had earlier declared that the exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held in June in offline mode while taking all the COVID-10 precautions.

The results will be announced in 2021 in an online mode. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to procure their results once the result window is active.