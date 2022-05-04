  • Home
West Bengal Board Plans To Conduct Uchha Madhyamik, 12th Exam 2022 Twice In A Year

WBCHSE HS Exam 2022: The board has started the evaluation process of the HS exam papers. "It will take a month to complete the evaluation process, and the result can be expected in June," the official said.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 4, 2022 3:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

WBCHSE HS exam 2022 result will be declared in June
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

WBCHSE HS Exam 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is planning to conduct Uccha Madhyamik, Class 12 board exam twice in a year from 2023. According to the board official, the decision will be taken in the council meeting on Friday, May 6 in presence of the Education Minister Bratya Basu. "To keep parity with CBSE, ISC, and other boards, a committee was formed to revise the curriculum of the HS exam. The committee will meet on May 6, and a decision on introducing two semester exams in HS will be decided," the WBCHSE official told Careers360.

This year, the Uccha Madhyamik exam concluded on April 27, and the board has started the evaluation process of the HS exam papers. "It will take a month to complete the evaluation process, and the result can be expected in June," the official said.

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary exam which was commenced on April 2. Last year, the HS result was announced on July 22, and the pass percentage touched at 97 per cent. A total of 99.28 per cent students from Science and 99.8 per cent from Commerce have qualified in the HS exam. WBCHSE used a 40:60 formula for evaluating WB Result Class 12. In which, 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in West Bengal Madhyamik exam held and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam, and Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

Once released, students can access the HS result on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in, and will also be accessible on private portals such as exametc.com, results.shiksha or westbengal.shiksha. The students can also check 12th result through SMS, to get WB results on a mobile phone, type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

WB HS exam WBCHSE result

