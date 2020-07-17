West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 result has been declared.

West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 result has been declared. 90.13% of the total students have passed the exam this year. "It's historic," said West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) President Mahua Das in the press conference today. WBCHSE has released the result on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished students good luck. "Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you," the Chief Minister has tweeted.

Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2020

A total of 7,75,364 had appeared for the HS exam this year of which 30,220 students have secured above 90% marks. In 2019, a total of 7,818 students had secured above 90% marks and 86.29% of the total students had passed the exam.

This year, the topper's score is 99.8% which is 499 marks out of 500 total marks.

In Science stream 98.83% students have passed. In Commerce and Arts the pass percentage is 92.22% and 88.74%, respectively.

"We will not release merit list this year," Ms Das said.

Regarding scrutiny process, Ms Das said, "the board will release the scrutiny guidelines today. The scrutiny fee has been reduced from Rs 60 to Rs 50 and the review fee has been reduced from Rs 100 to Rs 75. The deadline to apply for scrutiny is August 31."

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the Class 12 exam result all over the country. 88.78% of the total students have qualified the exam.

Admission to colleges in West Bengal for under-graduate courses will be through the online mode this year and students will not be called for counselling or verification of documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Higher Education department said.

The department in a notification on Thursday said after the publication of higher secondary results, admission to all under-graduate courses in the state-funded higher educational institutions for the ensuing academic session will be made online (stand-alone mode) with effect from August 10,2020.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic WBCHSE could not hold exams for 14 subjects.

The board has put model questions and answers for science, arts and commerce online for the students who will appear for the Class 12 exam next year.