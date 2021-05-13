West Bengal Madhyamik, HS exams are scheduled to begin in June (representational)

West Bengal Board Exam 2021: Class 10 and 12 board exams in West Bengal are scheduled to begin next month. However, the two boards – West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) which conducts the Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) that conducts HS or Class 12 final exam – are yet to take a final decision regarding conducting these exams in June, at a time when the state is seeing a surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

WBSSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the board has not taken any decision yet on postponement or cancellation of the exams. "I cannot say anything on the issue at present," he said.

The school education department has been asked to look at alternative ways to evaluate answer sheets and allot marks to Class 10 students amid the pandemic situation, news agency PTI quoted a senior board official as saying.

The WBCHSE on Wednesday said it is waiting for the state government's decision on holding the HS final exams scheduled in June.

"We are waiting for the government's decision on whether the exams can be held as per the scheduled time table or the tests will be postponed or cancelled," Mahua Das, the president of the WBCHSE, said.

Earlier, the board cancelled Class 11 final exams and changed the timings of Class 12 final exams. Students will appear for final exams from their respective schools this year.

HS final exams in West Bengal are set to begin on June 15 and continue till July 2. Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams are scheduled for June 1-10.

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 20,136 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 132 more people died in the state taking the death toll to 12,593, the Health Department said in a bulletin.