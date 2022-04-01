West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Starts Tomorrow; WBCHSE Guidelines, Timings Here

  • Home
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will start the Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik exams from tomorrow, April 2.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 1, 2022 6:14 pm IST
West Bengal Class 12 exams will start from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will start the Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik exams from tomorrow, April 2. The Class 12 WB board exams will be held at home venue at the scheduled dates, meaning thereby the exams will be held at the respective schools of the examinees. The exams slated to be held between April 2 and April 27 will be conducted at the respective schools of the students.

As per reports, an estimated 7.45 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 examinations starting tomorrow.

The first day of the WB Class 12 exams will begin with the Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi papers.

“Examinees will write the papers at home centres (own schools) as certain covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years,” WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press conference.

It is necessary to follow the exam day instructions as mentioned in the West Bengal board Class 12 admit cards. Students will be required to carry the admit card in the exam hall as without it no student will be allowed to enter. Using electronic gadgets will not be allowed in the exam hall. Students will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

There will be "no examination from April 6 to 15" as the bypolls will be held on April 12 and votes counted on April 16.

The practical exams were held between February 15 to March 4, 2022. The practical exams were conducted by the schools. Students can contact respective schools to know the detailed WBCHSE routine 2022 for practical exams. Last year, the practicals for Class 12 were held from March 10 to 30, 2021. Class 11 practicals were scheduled between July 10 and 26, 2021, but exams got cancelled.

west bengal class 12

