West Bengal Madhyamik result date soon

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is yet to announce the Class 10 Madhyamik exam result date. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 exams were held between March 7 and March 16. The Madhyamik result 2022 West Bengal board will be made available on the official website of WBBSE -- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Over 11 lakh students registered for the WB board Madhyamik exams this year.

Last year WB Madhyamik Class 10 results were announced on July 20. The overall pass percentage last year was 100 per cent. As the WB Madhyamik exams could not be held last year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the WBBSE did not release any merit list.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly on Friday, May 27, told Careers360 that the result date of Madhyamik exam has not been decided yet, and will be notified soon. Saying that the the post evaluation process of Class 10 West Bengal board exam is ongoing, an official said: “The board is trying to announce the WBBSE Madhyamik exam result by May 31.”

WB Board Class 10 Madhyamik Result Official Website

Wbresult.nic.in

Wbbse.org

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: How To Check