West Bengal Board Class 10 Madhyamik 2022 Result Today

WBBSE Class 10 result today at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Board Class 10, or Madhyamik, exam result will be declared today, June 3. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which administers the Madhyamik 10th exam will announce the result in a press conference. The WB board press conference releasing the Class 10 result will start at 9 am today, after which the official websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in, will host the WB Board Madhyamik Class 10 result. Over 11 lakh students await West Bengal board Class 10 result this year. WB Class 10 Madhyamik Result Live

The West Bengal board held the Class 10th Madhyamik exam between March 7 and March 16. To download and access the Class 10 WBBSE result, students will be required to use their Madhyamik exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the WB board official websites. The hard copies of West Bengal 10th result mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the heads of the institutions from 10 am today at selected camp offices .

The board last year declared the Madhyamik result on July 20. 100 per cent students have been declared pass in WBBSE 10th result last year. WBBSE had to cancel the Class 10 board examination considering the ongoing Covid pandemic last year. The WB Madhyamik result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is yet to announce the WB board Class 12 result date and time. The WB Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik exams were held between April 2 and April 27. Last yeat the WBCHSE Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik result was declared on July 22. The overall pass percentage last year stood at 97.69 per cent. While the overall pass percentage in Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, it was 99.8 per cent and 97.39 per cent for Commerce and Arts respectively.