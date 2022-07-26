West Bengal Board Announces WBBSE 10th Scrutiny Result 2022

WBBSE 10th scrutiny result 2022 out

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WBBSE Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutinee (PPS) results 2022 for Madhyamik (Class10) exam today, July 26. The West Bengal 10th scrutiny result 2022 is available at indiaresults.com, exametc.com, and result.siksha.

To check the WB Madhyamik scrutiny result, students need to enter their date of birth. Although the scrutiny results have been announced today, the schools will get the mark sheets from the respective camp office tomorrow, July 27. The students are advised to visit their respective school and collect the mark sheets tomorrow.

WBBSE 10th Scrutiny Result 2022: Websites

indiaresults.com

exametc.com

result.siksha

WBBSE 10th Scrutiny Result 2022: Steps to Check