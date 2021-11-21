West Bengal Board Announces Guidelines For Offline Classes For Students Of 9 To 12

Image credit: shutterstock.com As per the guidelines, the classes for 10th and 12th will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Sunday issued guidelines to conduct physical classes for students of 9 to 12. As per the guidelines issued, the classes for 10th and 12th will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while for 9th and 11th standards, the classes will take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

"Academic classes for 9 to 12 may be conducted from 10:50 am to 4:30 pm as per schedule from Monday to Friday in all districts except in the hill sub-division of Darjeeling and Kalimpong district. Academic classes in schools of the hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and kalimpong may commence from 9:30 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday," as per WBBSE guidelines.

Meanwhile, the board has instructed schools to conduct an awareness and feedback session for the parents and guardians on every Saturday. The schools in West Bengal were reopened on November 16 after more than a year-long Covid induced lockdown, which was closed in March 2020.