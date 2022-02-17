West Bengal Board Announces Class 10 Madhyamik Exam Admit Card Issue Date

WBBSE Madhyamik exam admit card issue date announced

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Class 10, or Madhyamik, exam admit card issue date. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik admit cards for the regular and external exams will be distributed through camp offices on February 23 between 11 am and 5 pm. The heads of the institutions will be required to collect the Madhyamik exam admit cards from the respective camp offices.

“The Admit Cards of the candidates (Regular and External) appearing for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2022 will be distributed through respective Camp Offices organized by the Board on 23rd February, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 pm,” WBBSE statement said.

“The Heads of the Institution or his/her authorized representative shall collect Admit Cards from the respective Camp Offices,” it added.

Errors or discrepancies in the WBBSE Class 10 admit cards, the board says, must be brought to the attention of the respective regional council offices of the board in writing within March 4, 2022.

“Any error(s) or discrepancy(ies) is/are found in the Admit Card, the same shall be brought into the notice of respective Regional Council Offices of the Board, in writing, within 4th March, 2022 for necessary correction(s), failing which no application for such correction(s) will be entertained after the above mentioned date,” it added.

The WB Madhyamik exams will be held between March 7 and March 16. The WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik exams will start with First Languages paper on the first day followed by Second Languages and Geography on the second and third day respectively. The Madhyamik examinations will be held in only one paper on each day from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The first 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.