  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Board Releases Dates For Admission To 2-Year D.El.Ed. Programme

West Bengal Board Releases Dates For Admission To 2-Year D.El.Ed. Programme

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the schedule for admission to two year D.El.Ed. regular programme for the session 2020-22 offered at institutes recognized by NCTE and affiliated to the board.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 1, 2020 5:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee
Punjab Government Allows Provisional Admission Of Open School Students In Class 11
Telangana Inter Second Year Supplementary Result Released
Tripura Board Class 12 Result Declared, 80.80 Per Cent Pass
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Declared; 96.04 Per Cent Pass
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result Today: What’s Next?
West Bengal Board Releases Dates For Admission To 2-Year D.El.Ed. Programme
WBBPE will begin registration for D.El.Ed. admission on August 10
New Delhi:

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the schedule for admission to two year D.El.Ed. regular programme for the session 2020-22 offered at institutes recognized by NCTE and affiliated to the board.

Students must have scored 50 per cent marks in high school or 12th exam from a recognized board. The minimum required percentage is 45 per cent for candidates in SC, ST, OBC, Ph, and Ex-Servicemen category. The category certificate must be issued by the competent authority of West Bengal.

The online application process will begin from August 10, 2020.

From the session, the board is commencing a new D.El.Ed. course in Santali medium which will be offered at the second campus of Jhargram DIET at Ramgarh. The course will take in fifty students who must be domicile of West Bengal.

While applying for admission, applicants will have to select from a list of medium-wise institutes, according to the languages studied by the applicants in high school or class 12. Similarly, institutes will not admit students of other mediums.

The details on eligibility and admission procedure will be available on WBBPE website from 2 pm on August 10.

Students have to provide a phone number in their application which has WhatsApp facility.

The last date to submit application forms online is August 31, 2020. Students will need to upload the following documents in their application form:

  1. Admit card of Madhyamik or class 10 exam
  2. Mark sheet of Higher Secondary (10+2) exam
  3. Photograph
  4. Caste and category certificate, and PH certificate wherever required
  5. Scanned signature of the applicant
  6. Domicile certificate

The board will prepare merit list for admission by September 22. the date for commencement of classes and the mode of the new session will be notified later.



Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Kolkata D.El.Ed.
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE And HCL Tie Up To Train Engineering Students Free Of Cost
AICTE And HCL Tie Up To Train Engineering Students Free Of Cost
High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee
High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee
UGC Releases List of Research Scholars Selected For Maulana Azad National Fellowship
UGC Releases List of Research Scholars Selected For Maulana Azad National Fellowship
Schools, Colleges In Assam May Open On September 1
Schools, Colleges In Assam May Open On September 1
Assam To Set Up 40-Member Committee To Analyse Centre's New Education Policy
Assam To Set Up 40-Member Committee To Analyse Centre's New Education Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................