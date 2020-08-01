West Bengal Board Releases Dates For Admission To 2-Year D.El.Ed. Programme

WBBPE will begin registration for D.El.Ed. admission on August 10

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the schedule for admission to two year D.El.Ed. regular programme for the session 2020-22 offered at institutes recognized by NCTE and affiliated to the board.

Students must have scored 50 per cent marks in high school or 12th exam from a recognized board. The minimum required percentage is 45 per cent for candidates in SC, ST, OBC, Ph, and Ex-Servicemen category. The category certificate must be issued by the competent authority of West Bengal.

The online application process will begin from August 10, 2020.

From the session, the board is commencing a new D.El.Ed. course in Santali medium which will be offered at the second campus of Jhargram DIET at Ramgarh. The course will take in fifty students who must be domicile of West Bengal.

While applying for admission, applicants will have to select from a list of medium-wise institutes, according to the languages studied by the applicants in high school or class 12. Similarly, institutes will not admit students of other mediums.

The details on eligibility and admission procedure will be available on WBBPE website from 2 pm on August 10.

Students have to provide a phone number in their application which has WhatsApp facility.

The last date to submit application forms online is August 31, 2020. Students will need to upload the following documents in their application form:

Admit card of Madhyamik or class 10 exam Mark sheet of Higher Secondary (10+2) exam Photograph Caste and category certificate, and PH certificate wherever required Scanned signature of the applicant Domicile certificate

The board will prepare merit list for admission by September 22. the date for commencement of classes and the mode of the new session will be notified later.







