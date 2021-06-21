West Bengal, Assam, Odisha Class 12 Result Dates, List Of Websites

Image credit: Shutterstock Assam, West Bengal boards will declare Class 12 results in July and Odisha board results will be announced in August (representational)

State Education Boards in Odisha and West Bengal have recently announced how they will promote Class 10 and Class 12 students, after cancelling their board exams. While WB Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Higher Secondary and Madhyamik results by July 31, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce Odisha Plus Two results by the second week of August.

The two education boards in Assam – Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce Matric and HS results by August-end.

WBBSE will release Madhyamik or Class 10 result on the websites wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org and WBCHSE HS result will be available at wbresults.nic.in.

The Odisha board will declare Class 12 result at chseodisha.nic.in. Last year, results for Science, Arts and Commerce streamers were announced separately.

The regular students of Odisha will be awarded theory marks on the basis of Class 10th board exams. Ex-regular students will be awarded theory scores on the basis of their performances in the CHSE examination in which they had appeared earlier.

For practical and project components, both the regular and ex-regular students will be awarded scores on the basis of the marks obtained at their Higher Secondary School level.

WBCHSE will declare Class 12 result following a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Class 10 exam in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts respectively.

Though the Assam boards have not decided their promotion criteria, a committee was formed by the state government on June 19, which will submit its report in seven days. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the two board will prepare, and declare results by July 31.

SEBA Matric results will be declared at results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in. HS results will be announced at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.