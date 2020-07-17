  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal 12th Result: Grading Scheme For Cancelled Exams Explained

West Bengal 12th Result: Grading Scheme For Cancelled Exams Explained

WBCHSE, in an official notification, said that students would be graded based on their performance in the exams that they have written.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 9:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow; Know Where And How To Check
WB 12th Result 2020 Tomorrow: Over 8 Lakh Students Await WBCHSE Class 12 Result
West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17
West Bengal HS Result 2020 By July 31, Marksheets Certificates On The Result Day
Remaining West Bengal HS Papers Cancelled, Class 12 Results On July 31
“Keeping Watch On The Emerging Situation”: Bengal Minister On Remaining HS Exams
West Bengal 12th Result: Grading Scheme For Cancelled Exams Explained
WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 : WBCHSE grading system explained
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WBCHSE HS Result 2020 today. The WBCHSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from March 12 to March 27, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, three exams could not be conducted as per schedule. WBCHSE first postponed these exams to June and then again to July. Later, on June 26, WBCHSE announced that the exams were cancelled. For the cancelled exams, WBCHSE said that students would be graded based on their performance in the exams that they have written.

WBCHSE, in a notification released on January 26, said that a student’s best mark out of all the exams that they have written will be taken as the marks for the exams that they could not attempt.

Higher Secondary Result 2020

WBCHSE said: “With regard to the assessment method for the cancelled exams, the highest marks scored by a student in the exams he or she has actually written will be accepted as marks for the papers that were cancelled."

WBCHSE has also provided students the option of writing the exams again if they are not satisfied with the results or want to improve their performance.

"If they are not satisfied with the results emanating from this process, they may be allowed to write another written test once the situation normalises. That result will be final and cannot be changed," the board said.

Click here for more Education News
WBCHSE HS class 12 examination result WBCHSE 12th result West Bengal 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC To Announce Jharkhand Board 12th Result Today
JAC To Announce Jharkhand Board 12th Result Today
West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
Live | West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
Manipur Class 12 Result 2020 Today At Manresults.nic.in
Manipur Class 12 Result 2020 Today At Manresults.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................