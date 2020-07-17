Image credit: Shutterstock WBCHSE 12th Result 2020 : WBCHSE grading system explained

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WBCHSE HS Result 2020 today. The WBCHSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from March 12 to March 27, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, three exams could not be conducted as per schedule. WBCHSE first postponed these exams to June and then again to July. Later, on June 26, WBCHSE announced that the exams were cancelled. For the cancelled exams, WBCHSE said that students would be graded based on their performance in the exams that they have written.

WBCHSE, in a notification released on January 26, said that a student’s best mark out of all the exams that they have written will be taken as the marks for the exams that they could not attempt.

Higher Secondary Result 2020

WBCHSE said: “With regard to the assessment method for the cancelled exams, the highest marks scored by a student in the exams he or she has actually written will be accepted as marks for the papers that were cancelled."

WBCHSE has also provided students the option of writing the exams again if they are not satisfied with the results or want to improve their performance.

"If they are not satisfied with the results emanating from this process, they may be allowed to write another written test once the situation normalises. That result will be final and cannot be changed," the board said.