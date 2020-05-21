Image credit: Shutterstock WBSE 10th results dates are not yet released

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) Secretary Paromita Roy on Wednesday clarified to Careers360 that the dates for the Class 10 results are yet to be finalised by the board.

Ms Paromita Roy’s comments came amidst widespread speculations about the release date of West Bengal Class 10 results with many saying they are coming in August. The WBSE had made a similar clarification earlier also.

Ms Roy said: "The board is yet to decide on the date, it has not yet been finalised. I won't comment on whether it is coming in August. The date has not yet been finalised by the board. Whatever is appearing now is fake news."

The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.