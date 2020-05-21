  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal 10th Result Update: ‘Yet To Decide On Date’, Says WBSE Secretary

West Bengal 10th Result Update: ‘Yet To Decide On Date’, Says WBSE Secretary

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) Secretary Paromita Roy’s comments came amidst widespread speculations about the release date of West Bengal Class 10 results. The WBSE had made a similar clarification earlier also.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: May 21, 2020 1:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

We Don't Have Any Such Update, Exams Are Taking Place Smoothly: West Bengal Board On Paper Leak Allegations
56.7% West Bengal Madhyamik Examinees Girls, Highest In Recent Years
WB Madhyamik Exam 2019: Invigilators Barred From Carrying Cellphones Inside Exam Halls
Financial Help To 14 West Bengal Madhyamik Achievers From Poor Families
BSEB 10th Result Update: Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon
AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June
West Bengal 10th Result Update: ‘Yet To Decide On Date’, Says WBSE Secretary
WBSE 10th results dates are not yet released
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) Secretary Paromita Roy on Wednesday clarified to Careers360 that the dates for the Class 10 results are yet to be finalised by the board.

Ms Paromita Roy’s comments came amidst widespread speculations about the release date of West Bengal Class 10 results with many saying they are coming in August. The WBSE had made a similar clarification earlier also.

Ms Roy said: "The board is yet to decide on the date, it has not yet been finalised. I won't comment on whether it is coming in August. The date has not yet been finalised by the board. Whatever is appearing now is fake news."

The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Board Result West Bengal Madhyamik Result West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC To Universities: Use Swayam MOOCs And Enable Credit Transfer In Colleges From July
UGC To Universities: Use Swayam MOOCs And Enable Credit Transfer In Colleges From July
IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost System To Concentrate Solar Energy
IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost System To Concentrate Solar Energy
IIT Roorkee, Delhi School Of Economics, IIT Kanpur Teams Win Citibank Hackathon
IIT Roorkee, Delhi School Of Economics, IIT Kanpur Teams Win Citibank Hackathon
BSEB 10th Result Update: Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon
BSEB 10th Result Update: Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon
AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June
AIIMS PG Admit Card Delayed For Exam Rescheduled In June
.......................... Advertisement ..........................