Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal Madhyamik, HS Exam 2021 postponed in view of COVID-19 (representational)

West Bengal Board Exams 2021: The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 in the state. The new dates for these two exams will be announced later, an official said. Earlier, Classes 10, 12 board exams were scheduled for June.

The decision was taken soon after the government announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 to contain the spread of the disease in the state, a government official said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said a revised schedule for the state board examinations will be announced later. "No secondary and higher secondary examinations will be held in June," he told reporters at the state secretariat, 'Nabanna'.

Mr Bandyopadhyay said making arrangements for the Madhyamik and the Higher Secondary tests will be difficult during the lockdown period.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) Madhyamik exams were set to begin on June 1 and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) HS exams were slated to begin on June 15.

The education department will hold meetings with the authorities of the state boards to decide on a revised schedule for both the exams, Mr Bandyopadhyay added.