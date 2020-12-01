  • Home
Webinar Postponed; Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Students On December 10

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be hosting a live interaction with students and parents on December 10.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 1, 2020 8:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be hosting a live interaction with students and parents on December 10. The webinar, to discuss the upcoming board exams, and other competitive exams like JEE Main and NEET 2021, which was scheduled to be held on December 3 from 12 pm, has now been postponed.

Students can share their concerns or suggestions on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Mr Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said, “Students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10. Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive!”

Many concerned students have shared their queries on Twitter. Questions on JEE Main 2021 syllabus, NEET exam pattern, CBSE Board exams, etc have been asked.

Last week, the minister said that the competitive and board exams would be conducted next year only after proper consultation with students, teachers and parents.

On November 26, the Education Ministry had asked students, parents and teachers, to submit their concerns regarding the conduct of board and competitive exams in 2021.

The Ministry also informed that it will launch a campaign to hear feedback from education stakeholders.

