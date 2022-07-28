Webinar On GRE Tomorrow; Significance Of Graduate Record Exams, Application Details, Eligibility

Webinar on GRE tomorrow

Careers360 will host a webinar on Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) tomorrow, July 29. The Careers360 webinar, the registration of which will be free of cost, seeks to answer questions including the significance of GRE, how and when one should apply, eligibility for the exam and validity of scores. The webinar on ‘All You Need To Know About GRE’ has been scheduled to be held between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm tomorrow. The webinar will have two speakers -- Jay Bryant, Associate Director, Business School Relations, ETS and Tanya Bajaj, Director, Client Relations- GRE, ETS India.

“This webinar shall throw light on the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and answer your questions pertaining to the significance of the exam, how and when you should apply, eligibility, validity, and much more,: a statement on the Careers360 webinar page said.

“So, if you aspire to pursue your higher education outside India and are looking for authentic information about some prerequisites, join us for this session on July 29, 2022,” it added.

With a career spent entirely in education, Mr Bryant has worked extensively both in classroom and administration. Since 2004, Mr Bryant has overseen admissions, recruitments, financial aid, international students, and student affairs in graduate business education. He has served in global higher education markets at both UC San Diego and Thunderbird School of Global Management, part of Arizona State University. Currently, Mr Bryant is serving as an Associate Director, Business School Relations for ETS in the Western US and Canada regions.

With over a decade of experience in the higher education space, Ms Bajaj is Director, Client Relations- GRE, ETS India. She actively engages with senior leaders at institutions, government stakeholders, and related organisations in the industry to enhance ETS’s position primarily in the business school market in India. She has previously worked as the Assistant Director, Marketing and Business Development, Law School Admission Council (LSAC) where she was involved in securing new business and executing growth strategies through outreach and branding activities for the India region.

Here is the link to join this webinar on 29th July'22 at 5:30 pm: https://bit.ly/3vJwEfd

