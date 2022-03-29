  • Home
The Careers360 free webinar seeks to help Science students understand the different career options available to them. The webinar on Careers in Science has been scheduled to be held on April 1 between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 9:11 pm IST
Careers360 will host a free webinar on Careers in Science on April 1
New Delhi:

Careers360 will host a webinar on Careers in Science for the students qualifying Class 12th. The Careers360 webinar, the registration of which will be free of cost, seeks to help Science students understand the different career options available to them. The webinar on Careers in Science has been scheduled to be held on April 1 between 5 pm and 6 pm. The webinar will have two speakers -- Dr B Anathanarayana, Professor, Indian Institute of Science and Dr Jayant Murthy, Senior Professor, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru.

“This webinar shall aim to help you understand precisely the different career options that science has to offer, the courses you may pursue after Class 12, institutions that might give you an edge over others, and how to align your career goals with the givings of the industry,” a statement on the Careers360 webinar page said adding that some of the career options Science brings with itself include data analysis, computer science and technology, academic research, space sciences and law.

Dr Anathanarayana was formerly Chairman, Centre For High Energy Physics, IISc. His research interests lie in elementary particle physics and field theory. He was awarded Homi Bhabha Fellowship for 2009-2011, and the Rustom Choksi Award for Excellence In Science in 2014. Dr Anathanarayana has also received his PhD from the University of Delaware in 1991.

While Dr Murthy has received his PhD from John Hopkins University, Maryland, in 1987. He has taught for over two decades at Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIAP), Bengaluru, and currently holds the position of Senior Professor at the institute. Dr Murthy is deeply interested in space missions, interstellar dust, diffuse radiation field. He is actively engaged with the International Astronomical Union (IAU). Register Free to Join the Webinar, Here!

