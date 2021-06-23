  • Home
  • Education
  • "We Should Aggressively Work On Opening Schools. Because...": AIIMS Chief

"We Should Aggressively Work On Opening Schools. Because...": AIIMS Chief

The AIIMS Director said school is the place where individuals grow through different activities. The closure of schools has affected students, especially marginalized ones who can not afford online classes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 9:46 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Kendriya Vidyalayas Release First List For Class 1 Admission
Schools Reopening Soon? Latest Updates From Different States
KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 First List, Draw Of Lots Today
Delhi Government Announces Class 9, 11 Results On Basis Of Mid-Term Exams
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up 350 Modern Schools
MCD, Delhi Government Teachers Should Ensure Smooth Transition Of Students To Class 6: Manish Sisodia
he AIIMS Director said school is the place where individuals grow through different activities
Image credit: twitter.com/ANI
New Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said there is a need to work aggressively on strategies so that schools, which have been shut for over a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, can be reopened.

The AIIMS Director said school is the place where individuals grow through different activities. The closure of schools has affected students, especially marginalized ones who can not afford online classes.

“I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes, news agency ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.

With the number of Covid cases declining, the question of reopening schools has come up again. The central government was recently asked when students can be expected to return for physical classes. Once a significant portion of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, schools can be reopened, the government said Tuesday afternoon.

Educational institutions across the country were shut in March last year, following the nationwide Covid lockdown. Most of the states had resumed physical teaching-learning in February-March, 2021, only to close those activities again due to the second wave of coronavirus.

“Physical schools are useful because they help individuals to grow, there is interaction among students and other activities in school which help a lot in terms of development of children's character. We should try and work on strategies that schools can be open," Dr. Guleria said, according to ANI.

Though the centre has no plans to call students back to schools anytime soon, states like Maharashtra and Telangana have geared up for partial reopening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the state Education Department to explore the possibility of restarting schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 in villages that have no COVID-19 cases.

Telangana schools will resume offline classes from July 1. It is a decision taken after examining the reports submitted by the Telangana Medical and Health Department officials, and considering the declining number of Covid cases, the state government had said earlier this month.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Held, Time Table Soon: Andhra Pradesh Government To Supreme Court
Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Result Formula Announced
Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Result Formula Announced
IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust
IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust
All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July
All Students In Karnataka Degree Colleges To Be Vaccinated In July
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................