All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said there is a need to work aggressively on strategies so that schools, which have been shut for over a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, can be reopened.

The AIIMS Director said school is the place where individuals grow through different activities. The closure of schools has affected students, especially marginalized ones who can not afford online classes.

“I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes, news agency ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.

With the number of Covid cases declining, the question of reopening schools has come up again. The central government was recently asked when students can be expected to return for physical classes. Once a significant portion of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, schools can be reopened, the government said Tuesday afternoon.

Educational institutions across the country were shut in March last year, following the nationwide Covid lockdown. Most of the states had resumed physical teaching-learning in February-March, 2021, only to close those activities again due to the second wave of coronavirus.

“Physical schools are useful because they help individuals to grow, there is interaction among students and other activities in school which help a lot in terms of development of children's character. We should try and work on strategies that schools can be open," Dr. Guleria said, according to ANI.

Though the centre has no plans to call students back to schools anytime soon, states like Maharashtra and Telangana have geared up for partial reopening.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the state Education Department to explore the possibility of restarting schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 in villages that have no COVID-19 cases.

Telangana schools will resume offline classes from July 1. It is a decision taken after examining the reports submitted by the Telangana Medical and Health Department officials, and considering the declining number of Covid cases, the state government had said earlier this month.