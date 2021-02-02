We Hope We Will Be Able To Re-Open Schools In Full Capacity Soon: Delhi Chief Minister

While interacting with the principals and management authorities of private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the schools in the national capital will be able to re-open in full capacity soon following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

Mr Kejriwal said, "Children want to go back to schools and colleges but parents and teachers are worried. Since vaccines are here, we hope we will be able to open schools soon."

Talking about the nursery admissions for this year, the Chief Minister said, "We will start the process of nursery admission soon."

Schools in Delhi were closed down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Government reopened schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the upcoming board exams.

However, for the rest of the classes, the schools in Delhi are functioning through virtual mode.

"Our government has given prime importance to the education sector. Education is important for all of us. In March 2020, our government gave the highest allocation of funds to the education sector," Mr Kejriwal said.

Later, the principals, teachers and other faculty members of various schools thanked Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts in improving the education sector in the national capital.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister Office of Delhi said, "The principals and teachers thanked the Delhi Government for its consistent efforts in improving the face of education in the city."