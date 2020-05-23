“We Are Planning To Shift The Academic Year Of SEBA Schools”: Assam Education Minister

Image credit: Himanta Biswa Sarma Academic Year For SEBA Schools May Change: Assam Education Minister

On May 23, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government considering moving the academic year for schools under the Board of Secondary Education Assam, or SEBA, to April 1-March 31.

Currently, the academic year for SEBA schools is from January to December.

Mr. Sarma said that the decision will be made based on feedback and suggestions from the people of Assam. SEBA has already started a portal where people can share their views up to May 30.

According to Mr. Sarma, shifting the academic year will also make-up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. Schools and colleges in the state are currently closed until further notice.

“We have asked people to submit their suggestions on starting the academic year from April...this will make-up for the COVID-19 lockdown loss...we will make a decision in the first week of June,” Mr. Sarma said in a press conference.

Gyan Vriksha TV Channel

Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a new television channel ‘Gyan Vriksha’, under Assam government’s Samagra Shiksha Mission. The channel, according to the minister will “replicate traditional classes.”

“In the channel, study material for different classes will be provided according to the academic calendar,” Mr. Sarma said.

The minister also informed that the channel will be available only in Assamese for now.

Mr. Sharma also advised students to learn from Biswa Vidya YouTube channel and app, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are working to develop Assamese, Bangla, and Bodo content for different digital and radio platforms. We have already uploaded different courses in Ministry of Human Resource Development’s DIKSHA app,” Mr. Sarma informed.

According to the minister, more than 3,50,000 students have downloaded the DIKSHA app during the COVID-19 lockdown.