We Advise Students To Be Careful When Choosing Education Institutions In Foreign Countries: UGC Chairman

UGC Chairman advised students to be careful while choosing institutions in aboard for study

The University Grants Commission of India (UGC India) has issued notices advising students to be particular and careful while opting for higher studies in foreign countries. The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar recently told ANI that students have to be wise while selecting education institutions in foreign lands as earlier they faced difficulties while returning abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies,” UGC Chairman said.

We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies: Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman pic.twitter.com/PVi2vSvEA9 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

UGS addressed the issue of students who study in substandard institutions in foreign counties face the problems of parity of degrees. This brings restrictions in their careers while opting for further studies. “The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties & study in substandard institutions the issue of parity of degrees will come and which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment,” Mr Kumar stated.

The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties & study in substandard institutions the issue of parity of degrees will come & which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment: UGC Chairman — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Talking about the Ukraine return students, UGC Chairman added “We've also seen how 18,000 students had to be airlifted from Ukraine recently. We have issued a public notice to advise students to be careful.”