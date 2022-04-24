  • Home
  • Education
  • We Advise Students To Be Careful When Choosing Education Institutions In Foreign Countries: UGC Chairman

We Advise Students To Be Careful When Choosing Education Institutions In Foreign Countries: UGC Chairman

The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar recently said that students have to be wise while selecting education institutions in foreign lands as earlier they faced difficulties while returning abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 10:12 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU To Establish Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre, Chair
IIM Kozhikode Enrolls Largest Batch Of 127 Students For Executive PG Programme In Management
Tamil Nadu Universities Vice-Chancellors Conference To Be Held On April 25-26
Madhya Pradesh: Centre-Run Institute Launches Project To Empower Girls To Reduce Gender Gap In IT Sector
UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Against Enrolling Themselves In Pakistan Educational Institutes
World Book And Copyright Day 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance
We Advise Students To Be Careful When Choosing Education Institutions In Foreign Countries: UGC Chairman
UGC Chairman advised students to be careful while choosing institutions in aboard for study
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission of India (UGC India) has issued notices advising students to be particular and careful while opting for higher studies in foreign countries. The UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar recently told ANI that students have to be wise while selecting education institutions in foreign lands as earlier they faced difficulties while returning abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies,” UGC Chairman said.

UGS addressed the issue of students who study in substandard institutions in foreign counties face the problems of parity of degrees. This brings restrictions in their careers while opting for further studies. “The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties & study in substandard institutions the issue of parity of degrees will come and which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment,” Mr Kumar stated.

Talking about the Ukraine return students, UGC Chairman added “We've also seen how 18,000 students had to be airlifted from Ukraine recently. We have issued a public notice to advise students to be careful.”

Click here for more Education News
University Grant Commission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card Released At Shreshta.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 Admit Card Released At Shreshta.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
Summer Vacation For Andhra Pradesh Schools From May 6
Summer Vacation For Andhra Pradesh Schools From May 6
ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Preparation Tips For Major Papers By Expert
ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022: Preparation Tips For Major Papers By Expert
CBSE To Hold Live webcast On Modalities For Conduct Of Term 2 Exams 2022 On April 25
CBSE To Hold Live webcast On Modalities For Conduct Of Term 2 Exams 2022 On April 25
CBSE 12th Arts Paper 2022: Check Exam Tips, Areas To Focus, What To Expect From Term 2
CBSE 12th Arts Paper 2022: Check Exam Tips, Areas To Focus, What To Expect From Term 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................