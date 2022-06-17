WBJEEB Announces West Bengal JEE Result 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE result 2022 declared

WBJEE 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday, June 17, announced the WBJEE result 2022 via a press conference. Candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result link will be activated on the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 pm. To download the WB JEE result 2022, candidates need to enter their login credentials such as application number and password. WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates

WBJEE result 2022- Direct link

The WB Joint Entrance Exam 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks. The WBJEE 2022 paper had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), one mark, and two mark questions.

The board has prepared the WBJEE merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score obtained in the entrance exam. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks have been generated -- General and Pharmacy.

While the General Merit List is prepared for admission to all engineering, technology, and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University, the Pharmacy Merit List is for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.