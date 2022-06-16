WBJEE Result 2022 Tomorrow; Know Where, How To Check

WBJEE result 2022 tomorrow

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2022 result will be declared tomorrow, June 17. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2022 result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. The West Bengal JEE result will be declared in the form of rank card. To download the rank card of WB JEE, candidates will have to login with their credentials.

Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances. Use Now

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download

Recommended: Know your expected Rank/Score by WBJEE 2022 Rank Predictor. Click Here

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022: Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2022 rank card can be downloaded through the official website from 4 pm onwards tomorrow. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 result using the roll number and date of birth. WBJEE 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

How To Check WBJEE Result 2022:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB-- wbjeeb.nic.in

click on the result designated link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials and click on submit

The WBJEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu 10th Result Date: TN SSLC Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow; Check Details

WBJEE entrance exam 2022 was conducted in offline mode on April 30. Last year, the result of WBJEE exam was announced on August 6, while in 2020, the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result was declared on August 7.