WBJEE result 2022 today at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result will be announced today, June 17. The official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) -- wbjeeb.nic.in, will make the WBJEE results 2022 available for the applicants who appeared for the entrance test on April 30. WBJEEB has also released the WBJEE answer keys on Thursday, June 16. WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates

WBJEE 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks. The WBJEE question paper 2022 had 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options against each question. Some WBJEE 2022 questions carried one mark, while some carried two marks each.

The WBJEE result was announced on August 6 last year, and the WBJEE exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

The WBJEE merit list will be prepared on the basis of the candidates’ score obtained in the entrance test. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated -- General and Pharmacy.

While the General Merit List is prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University, the Pharmacy Merit List is for admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.

