WBJEE Result 2022: "The WBJEE result 2022 declaration date will be announced after Wednesday, May 25. The students can expect their results by May 31," the official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 16, 2022 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360
None

WBJEE result 2022 is likely to be announced by May-end
WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the result of state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) by May-end. According to a WBJEEB official, WBJEE result 2022 declaration date is expected to be announced next week, and result by Tuesday, May 31. "The WBJEE result 2022 declaration date will be announced after Wednesday, May 25. The students can expect their results by May 31," the official told Careers360. WBJEE 2022 result once announced, will be available on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. ALSO READ | West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik 10th Exam Result 2022 By Next Week

WBJEEB earlier provided opportunity to the candidates to raise objections on answer key till May 8. Along with result, WBJEE final answer key will also be released. The final answer key will be available to download on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates who have appeared in the WBJEE 2022 held on April 30 analysed the paper as moderate and balanced. The WBJEE was conducted in two halves; paper 1 (Maths) from 11 am to 1 PM, and paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM. WBJEE 2022 was held for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Last year, WBJEE result was announced on August 6. WBJEEB will announce two merit list on the basis of marks scored; general merit list for admission to engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University, and pharmacy merit list for admission to all pharmacy courses.

For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

