West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Next Week: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE result 2022 release date and time

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2022) result is expected to be announced next week, by June 5, 2022. According to a WBJEEB official, WBJEE result along with the answer key will be released next week after scrutinising the response sheets. "WBJEEB is likely to announce the WBJEE result 2022 next week, by June 5, if delayed, the result will be announced by June second week," the official said. WBJEEB Registrar Dibyendu Kar told Careers360 that the WBJEE result 2022 date has not been decided, and will be notified soon. READ MORE | JEE Main 2022: How To Prepare For The Exam In Last One Month

Latest: WBJEE 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Free Download Recommended: Know your expected Rank/Score by WBJEE 2022 Rank Predictor. Click Here Suggested: Try WBJEE 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances. Use Now

WBJEE 2022 result once announced, the students can check the result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with the WBJEE 2022 result, the merit list will also be announced. The students can check the WBJEE result 2022 using their roll number and date of birth. WBJEE score card 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The WBJEEB has recently released the response sheets of state JEE exam 2022, the students can raise objections till May 28. “All OMR images and machine-read responses for the candidates, who appeared in WBJEE 2022 are uploaded in the portal. Candidates can login and view their OMRs and responses as are captured by machines,” read the WBJEEB statement.

WBJEE 2022 was earlier held on April 30, and the candidates analysed the paper as moderately balanced. The paper was of 200 marks, and the question paper had 155 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Last year, the WBJEE result 2022 was announced on August 6, and a total of 99.5 per cent students cleared the state JEE successfully. Panchojanyo Dey topped the WBJEE 2022 followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal who secured the second and third rank respectively.

For details on WBJEE result 2022, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.