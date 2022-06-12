WBJEE Result 2022 On June 17; Check Time, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE Result 2022 on June 17

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2022 result date. The WBJEE 2022 result will be declared on Friday, June 17. Once declared, the result of WBJEE 2022 will be available on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. It must be noted that the WB JEE result will be declared in the form of rank card. Candidates will be able to download the rank card of WBJEE 2022 through the official website on June 17 from 4 pm onwards.

WBJEE 2022 was held in offline mode on April 30. The WBJEE result was announced on August 6 last year, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the WB JEE exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

WBJEE 2022: Merit List

The WBJEEB will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE exam. Two separate merit ranks will be generated based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored.