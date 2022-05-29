WBJEE Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Cut-Off, Pass Percentage

WBJEE 2022 results will be declared by June 5

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022, results will likely be declared by June 5, 2022, according to the WBJEEB officials. The WBJEE 2022 results will be declared on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates have to submit their admit card number to see their rank on the scorecard. After each round of WBJEE counselling, the exam authority which is WBJEEB will release the WBJEE cutoff 2022. Admission to the West Bengal colleges will depend on the opening and closing ranks from the WBJEE cutoff. So, ahead of the WBJEE result 2022 declaration, students can check the WBJEE previous year’s cutoff marks and pass percentage.

The Joint Entrance Examination in West Bengal (WBJEE) was conducted on July 17, 2022. The candidates got their WBJEE results 2021 on August 6, 2022. The WBJEE cutoff every year varies according to the different colleges/institutions, candidate categories and courses.

WBJEE 2022: Previous Year’s Cutoff

The factors that determine the WBJEE cutoff are the number of seats and applicants, previous year cutoff trends, seat availability, difficulty level of the WBJEE etc. Candidates can check the WBJEE previous year’s cutoff to have an idea about how the WBJEE cutoff will be this year. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2021 cutoff by visiting this direct link.

WBJEE 2022 Previous Year’s Pass Percentage

On the WBJEE 2021, out of all the students who appeared for WBJEE total 64,850 applicants, making a percentage of 99.5 per cent, had passed the WBJEE exam last year. These students were eligible for the counselling round in WBJEE 2021. Panchojanyo Dey, Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal secured first, second and third ranks respectively in WBJEE 2021.