WBJEE result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM. Download scorecard on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in from 4 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 16, 2022 5:59 pm IST
Check WBJEE result 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2022 result will be announced on Friday, June 17. According to WBJEEB, the state JEE exam result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM via press conference, the candidates can download their individual scorecard from 4 PM.

WBJEE result 2022 once released will be available on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. To download the rank card of WBJEE, candidates will have to login with their credentials. "The results in the form of downloadable rank card of WBJEE 2022 will be available from the board's website- wbjeeb.nic.in/ wbjeeb.in from June 17 at 4 PM onwards," the board statement mentioned.

Last year, the pass percentage in the WBJEE 2021 exam was 99.5 per cent, Panchojanyo Dey was the topper followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal. The pass percentage in WBJEE 2020 was 99 per cent, and a total of 73,119 candidates secured ranks.

The students who will clear WBJEE 2022 need to attend the counselling for admission into the participating institutes. The government engineering colleges are- Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata, Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Haldia Institute of Technology, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, Kalyani Government Engineering College, Nadia, Academy of Technology, Adisaptagram, Hooghly, Government College of Engineering and Ceramic Technology, Kolkata, Goverment College of Engineering and Leather Technology, Kolkata, Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Berhampore.

A total of 65,170 students appeared for WBJEE 2022 exam this year, the engineering entrance was held on April 30.

