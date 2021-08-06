Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2021 result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in (representational)

WBJEE result 2021: Result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been declared. The scorecards can be downloaded from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The final answer key of the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture entrance test was released yesterday. A total of 65,170 students had appeared for WBJEE 2021 on July 17. The entrance exam was held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with strict health and safety precautions.

Out of the total students, 64,850 or 99.5 per cent have passed the exam and are eligible for participating in counselling.

WBJEE is the admission test for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes of the state.

WBJEE 2021 was held for two papers – paper 1: Mathematics and paper 2: Physics and Chemistry. Both papers had 100 marks each.

The exam was held as an OMR based test. Candidates had to mark their responses using black ballpoint pens.

Candidates have been awarded1 mark for each correct answer and 25 per cent marks have been deducted for each incorrect answer. No mark has been awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

WBJEE 2021 merit list has been prepared based on candidates’ scores in the entrance exam. Individual rank cards contain the score and rank of the candidate.

The counselling process has been simplified this year and the brochure is available on the WBJEE website, an official statement said.

This year, the counselling process will be held in two phases. The upcoming phase is only for WBJEE qualified candidates.

WBJEEB has prepared two merit lists. The general merit rank (GMR) list is based on marks from papers 1 and 2.

The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list is based on paper 2 marks only. It will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes, except for Jadavpur University which will use GMR for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.