WBJEE Result 2021 Declared, Here’s The List Of Toppers

WBJEE result 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result 2021 has been declared and links to check individual ranks and scores will be activated soon at wbjee.nic.in. This year, a total of 92,695 students had registered for the entrance exam of whom 65,170 had appeared. A total of 64,850 or 99.5 per cent students have passed the exam and are eligible to appear for counselling. Panchajanya Dey is this year’s WBJEE 2021 topper. Here is a list of the top ten rank holders:

WBJEE 2021 Toppers

Panchajanya Dey Soumyajit Dutta Bratin Mandal Ankit Mandal Gourab Das Ayush Gupta Ritam Dasgupta Saptarsha Bhattacharya Rishi Kejriwal Souhardya Dutta

WBJEE 2021 Result: Official Website

WBJEE 2021 counselling process has been simplified and the brochure is available on the WBJEE website.

This year, the counselling process will be held in two phases. The upcoming phase is only for WBJEE qualified candidates. For students who want to take admission through JEE Main and NATA exams, their counselling will be held later.

WBJEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes of the state.

Of the total students who appeared for WBJEE 2021, 77% are from West Bengal and 23% from outside the state.