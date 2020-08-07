  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE Result 2020: Direct Link Here To Download Your Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2020: Direct Link Here To Download Your Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2020: The WBJEE rank list is available online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 2:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
Odisha To Reduce School Syllabus In View Of COVID-19
West Bengal JEE 2020 Result To Be Declared Today: Know How To Check
New Education Policy Aims To Retain Country's Talent, Says PM Modi
PM Modi To Address Conclave On National Education Policy (NEP 2020) Today
Bihar College Admission (Inter Courses) Merit List Released
WBJEE Result 2020: Direct Link Here To Download Your Rank Card
WBJEE Result 2020: WBJEEB Result @ Wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board or WBJEEB has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2020 results online. The WBJEE rank list is available online at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates would need their registration details to download the WBJEE results. The Board had announced the results earlier in a press conference.

WBJEE result 2020: Direct link

Download your WBJEE result using the direct link given here:

WBJEE result 2020 direct link

The candidates will be able to check their individual result or rank card from the official website, using application number, password and security pin provided on the direct link given above.

The WBJEE 2020, also known as the West Bengal entrance examination, was conducted offline on February 2 but the result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Suradeep Das has topped the WBJEE result 2020, followed by Shubham Ghosh and Srimanti Dey in second and third places respectively, according to the information shared by the Board.

According to reports, the counseling of WBJEE will be done online this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates who qualify in WBJEE 2020 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2020: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to check WBJEE 2020 result from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB, at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Download Rank Card for WBJEE-2020” link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Submit and check your WBJEE rank card from the next page.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted offline as an OMR-sheet-based examination.. There were two papers in the exam for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Details regarding how to apply for online counselling, choice-filling of institutions and other information will be available soon.

Click here for more Education News
wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
NEP's Nutritious Breakfast Idea For School Children A Welcome Step: Vice-President
NEP's Nutritious Breakfast Idea For School Children A Welcome Step: Vice-President
WBJEE 2020 Result Declared, Direct Link Available
WBJEE 2020 Result Declared, Direct Link Available
Karnataka SSLC Result Delayed. Latest Updates Here
Karnataka SSLC Result Delayed. Latest Updates Here
Hyderabad University To Resume Semester Online From August 20
Hyderabad University To Resume Semester Online From August 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................