WBJEE Result 2020: WBJEEB Result @ Wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board or WBJEEB has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE 2020 results online. The WBJEE rank list is available online at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates would need their registration details to download the WBJEE results. The Board had announced the results earlier in a press conference.

WBJEE result 2020: Direct link

Download your WBJEE result using the direct link given here:

WBJEE result 2020 direct link

The candidates will be able to check their individual result or rank card from the official website, using application number, password and security pin provided on the direct link given above.

The WBJEE 2020, also known as the West Bengal entrance examination, was conducted offline on February 2 but the result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Suradeep Das has topped the WBJEE result 2020, followed by Shubham Ghosh and Srimanti Dey in second and third places respectively, according to the information shared by the Board.

According to reports, the counseling of WBJEE will be done online this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates who qualify in WBJEE 2020 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.

WBJEE Result 2020: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to check WBJEE 2020 result from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB, at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Download Rank Card for WBJEE-2020” link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Submit and check your WBJEE rank card from the next page.

WBJEE 2020 was conducted offline as an OMR-sheet-based examination.. There were two papers in the exam for Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Details regarding how to apply for online counselling, choice-filling of institutions and other information will be available soon.