WBJEE 2020 Results Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The West Bengal JEE results 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will publish the WBJEE 2020 results on the official website of the board. Candidates can check the WBJEE results on wbjeeb.nic.in. An official from the WBJEE board had confirmed NDTV the WBJEE 2020 result date and time.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. As per reports, the 2020’s edition of WBJEE counselling will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WBJEE Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of WBJEEB -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated WBJEE result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the WBJEE result 2020

WBJEE 2020 was held in pen-paper based mode on February 2. The eligibility test of WBJEE consists of two papers -- Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).