WBJEE Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will announce the WBJEE 2020 results tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 7:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE Result 2020 Date: West Bengal JEE Result On August 7, Details Here
WBJEE Result Expected In May-June
WBJEE Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2020 Exam Over. Answer Key Soon.
WBJEE 2020 Application Process Ends Today
WBJEE 2020: Online Application Process Starts Today; Exam In February
WBJEE Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
WBJEE 2020 Results Tomorrow; Check Details Here
New Delhi:

The West Bengal JEE results 2020 will be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, will publish the WBJEE 2020 results on the official website of the board. Candidates can check the WBJEE results on wbjeeb.nic.in. An official from the WBJEE board had confirmed NDTV the WBJEE 2020 result date and time.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. As per reports, the 2020’s edition of WBJEE counselling will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WBJEE Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official websites of WBJEEB -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated WBJEE result link

Step 3: Insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the WBJEE result 2020

WBJEE 2020 was held in pen-paper based mode on February 2. The eligibility test of WBJEE consists of two papers -- Mathematics (paper 1) and Physics, Chemistry (paper 2).

Click here for more Education News
wbjeeb WBJEE Admit Card WBJEE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra, Google Tie-Up To Enable Learning Tools For Schools
Maharashtra, Google Tie-Up To Enable Learning Tools For Schools
NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making
NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making
Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition In Supreme Court Demands Rescheduling Of Entrance Exams
Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition In Supreme Court Demands Rescheduling Of Entrance Exams
High Court Asks JNU Not To Make Appointments For 2 Posts Challenged By Teachers
High Court Asks JNU Not To Make Appointments For 2 Posts Challenged By Teachers
MP Board Releases Schedule For Special Board Exam For COVID-19 Affected Class 12 Students
MP Board Releases Schedule For Special Board Exam For COVID-19 Affected Class 12 Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................