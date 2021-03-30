WBJEE 2021 registration will end today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 today. Candidates can apply at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, upto 6 pm. The application fee is Rs 500 for the general category candidates and Rs 400 for the SC, ST, OBC candidates. WBJEE is scheduled to be held on July 11.

The application correction facility will be available from March 31 to April 2. To make changes in the application form, candidates must login to the application correction window and then edit the WBJEE form.

Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE admit card from July 6 onwards through the official site, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2021: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2021 application link

Step 3: Enter the requisite details and register yourself

Step 4: Login using the ID and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and a passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the application fee and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 8: Download the WBJEE 2021 application form for future use.

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted as a pen-paper-based test. WBJEE will have two papers -- Paper 1 Mathematics and Paper 2 Physics and Chemistry. Both the papers will carry 100 marks each. The exam will be held in double shifts. The Mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.