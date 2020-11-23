  • Home
WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released

WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 seat allotment result for the second round has been released for undergraduate (UG) courses.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 12:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 seat allotment result for the second round has been released for undergraduate (UG) courses. WBJEE Board organises the state level entrance exam of WBJEE JENPAUH to offer admission into B.Sc. Nursing, BMLT, BASLP and BPT programmes. Candidates can take admission in these courses at various colleges and institutions in the state of West Bengal.

WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 seat allotment result Direct Link

The first round of counselling registration for WBJEE 2020 was open from August 12 to August 25 and seat allotment was announced on August 31. WBJEE second round counselling registration was open up to September 18, the documents could be uploaded till September 19 and choice filling could be done till September 21.

Documents Required for WBJEE Counselling 2020

Candidates will be required to have scanned copies of the following documents:

  • Class 10 admit card/birth certificate for verification of date of birth
  • Mark sheet of Classes 10 and 12
  • Domicile certificate
  • SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B certificate (If applicable)
  • Income certificate for TFW candidates
  • PwD certificate (If applicable)
