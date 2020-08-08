WBJEE Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WBJEE cutoff 2020 soon.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the WBJEE cutoff 2020 after the result is released. WBJEE 2020 cutoff will include opening and closing ranks that have to be secured for various counselling rounds. The opening and closing rank in WBJEE 2020 cutoff list is the least and the highest rank that has to be secured by candidates in order to get admission to a participating university.

WBJEE cutoff 2020 will be different depending on the institutes and courses. With the help of WBJEE cutoff 2020, students will be able to know their chances of admission in a particular university and course. Candidates qualifying the WBJEE cutoff of 2020 will be called for the counselling process. The admission will be granted on the basis of WBJEE rank of candidates, seats available, and preference set by students.

There are various factors that will determine WBJEE cutoff 2020 such as number of candidates in the exam, number of candidates appeared for the WBJEE 2020, number of seats available, the difficulty level of WBJEE 2020, cutoff trends of previous years.

WBJEE cutoff 2020 will be released on the websites of participating institutions in online mode. Every participating institute in WBJEE 2020 cutoff will release separate cutoff scores and ranks on their official websites. Candidates will be able to download the WBJEE 2020 cutoff directly from the participating college websites. Candidates clearing the cutoff of WBJEE 2020 will be called for further processes such as counselling and admission.

Here, we have mentioned the top five engineering colleges in West Bengal and top five courses in an engineering discipline. The top institutes are decided on various factors such as the quality of students, research output, industry interface, publications, and academic productivity. These engineering colleges and courses are the top choices of students for admission.





Top five engineering colleges in West Bengal NIRF Ranking Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur 4 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur 19 Jadavpur University, Kolkata 14 Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata 101 Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Kolkata 165





Top five courses







Computer Science Engineering

Information Technology Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electronics and Communications Engineering



