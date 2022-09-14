WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; How To Check

WBJEE Second Round Allotment Result Tomorrow At Wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE second round counselling result on September 15. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check the WBJEE round 2 allotment result by logging in with their WBJEE roll number, password and security pin.

None

The candidates satisfied with the allotted college can pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their admission between September 15 and September 19. Candidates can report to allotted colleges for document verification between the allotted time slot. The WBJEE mop-up round registration, payment of fee and choice filling will be held from September 21 to 23, 2022. The WBJEE 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on September 27.

WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in Click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will be displayed on screen Download the seat allotment result, take a print out for further reference.

The board has announced the counselling dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and Architecture candidates. The WBJEE 2022 counselling registration for JEE Main, Architecture candidates will begin from September 29, the candidates can apply till October 11, 2022. WBJEEB is conducting the WBJEE 2022 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal.